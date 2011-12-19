UPDATE 4-Eldorado to buy European Goldfields for C$2.5 bln

* European Goldfields shareholders to receive stock, cash
* Deal represents 48.4 pct premium to Dec. 5 closing price
* Eldorado shareholders will own 78 pct of combined entity
By Euan Rocha and Nadia Damouni
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Dec 18 Eldorado Gold
Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to acquire smaller
rival European Goldfields Ltd for about C$2.5 billion
(US$2.4 billion), in a move aimed at expanding its asset base in
Greece and Turkey.
The deal enhances Eldorado's project pipeline and it will
create a low-cost gold miner with significant liquidity and the
financial heft necessary to fund its many development projects.
"We are extremely pleased to have reached this mutually
beneficial transaction," said Eldorado's chief executive, Paul
Wright. "Integration of European Goldfields' business with our
own will provide Eldorado with the dominant gold mining business
in the Aegean Region."
The offer represents a nearly 50 percent premium
to European Goldfields closing share price on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Dec. 5, the last trading day before the company
disclosed it had received preliminary takeover proposals from
third parties.
European Goldfields has long been seen as a potential target
for rivals, particularly after it received this year a
much-delayed Greek mining permit that could turn it into a
mid-tier miner and one of Europe's largest primary gold
producers.
Eldorado, which owns six operating mines spread across Asia,
Europe and South America, was long viewed as a potential suitor,
due to the project overlap that the two companies have in Greece
and Turkey.
The two companies will have combined current gold production
of about 650,000 ounces, with output growing to more than 1.5
million ounces by 2015, as some of their development projects
come into production.
"IMMEDIATE PREMIUM"
"Today's transaction offers excellent value to shareholders
through an immediate premium, reduced execution risk and future
upside through participation in Eldorado, a leading gold growth
story," European Goldfields' chief executive, Martyn Konig, said
in a statement.
European Goldfields shareholders will be offered 0.85 of an
Eldorado share and C$0.0001 in cash for each European Goldfields
share they own. The exchange ratio represents a value of C$13.08
per share, based on the Dec. 16 closing stock price of Eldorado
on the TSX of C$15.39. Shares of European Goldfields closed at
C$11.84 on Friday on the TSX.
European Goldfields board has unanimously recommended that
its shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction.
The friendly proposal from Eldorado potentially scuppers a
$600 million project financing deal that European Goldfields
signed with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in October. That deal,
along with a $150 million loan note and a related warrant
issuance, was to be put to a shareholder vote on Dec. 22.
European Goldfields said it intends to adjourn that
shareholder vote until after Eldorado and European Goldfields
shareholders vote on the proposed tie-up.
The takeover requires the support of at least two-thirds of
the votes cast by shareholders of European Goldfields. It also
requires the backing of a majority of Eldorado's shareholders.
The two companies plan to hold their respective shareholder
votes on the same day, sometime in mid-February 2012.
Directors and senior officers at both Eldorado and European
Goldfields have entered into voting support agreements and have
agreed to vote in favor of the transaction, the companies said.
Following the completion of the deal, current Eldorado
shareholders will own about 78 percent of the combined company,
while shareholders of European Goldfields will hold around 22
percent, on a fully diluted basis.
If European Goldfields decides to terminate the agreement in
favor of a superior proposal, Eldorado is entitled to a C$75
million break-fee. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Eldorado
also has the right to match any superior proposal that may
emerge.
European Goldfields was advised by BMO Capital Markets and
Lazard & Co, and its legal adviser was Stikeman Elliott LLP.
Eldorado's financial advisers included GMP Securities LP and BoA
Merrill Lynch. Its legal counsel was Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.