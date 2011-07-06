UPDATE 2-European Goldfields in talks on key Greek permit

* Says in active, close dialogue with environmental ministry

By Julie Crust

LONDON, July 6 European Goldfields EGUq.L is in talks with Greece's environmental ministry over a mining permit, the company said on Wednesday, the day it had hoped to get the approval needed to turn it into the European Union's largest primary gold producer.

"Since the passing of the austerity vote at the end of last week, we have been in active and close dialogue with the ministry and are delighted with the progress that is being made," the London-listed company said in an e-mailed statement.

"Based upon those discussions, we are highly confident of a positive outcome."

On June 15, European Goldfields said Greece would decide within three weeks on awarding the miner a permit to run two goldmines, a key project that has been delayed a year.

Two days later, environment minister Tina Birbili was replaced in a reshuffle.

"Both we and the Ministry are aware the three-week timeframe indicated by Ms Birbili concludes today," European Goldfields said on Wednesday.

"We would like to stress, however, that this timeframe was guidance given personally by Ms Birbili and that she is no longer in office."

Last week, the miner said it was seeking a meeting with the new Greek environment minister, George Papaconstantinou, who was dumped as finance minister after his belt-tightening programme stoked violent unrest in the country.

The company is awaiting final environmental impact study (EIS) approval for its Olympias and Skouries projects in the province of Halkidiki, north-eastern Greece.

It hopes these, along with its Certej project in Romania, will transform it into a mid-tier producer with gold output of around 400,000 ounces a year by 2014.

The company, which has 10 million ounces of gold reserves, is currently only producing from the Stratoni lead/zinc/silver mine in Greece.

The final Greek EIS was submitted last August. It was backed by the local government council after a public consultation that saw opposition from many residents on concerns it would harm the environment and living conditions.

Shares in the company were up 0.9 percent at 1252 GMT, valuing it at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion). The stock has fallen 20 percent in London in 2011, a year that has seen many gold producers underperform. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and David Hulmes)