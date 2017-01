July 22 Discovery Communications Inc said on Wednesday it would take full ownership of sports broadcaster Eurosport for 491 million euros ($534 million) from French media group TF1 Group.

Last year, Discovery increased its stake in Eurosport to 51 percent from the 20 percent stake it took in 2012.

The latest deal also includes a provision for TF1 to buy back Discovery's 20 percent interest in TV Breizh, Histoire, and Ushuaïa TV for 15 million euros. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)