REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Jefferies starts Voestalpine, ArcelorMittal with buy

Sept 4 Sept 4 (Reuters) -
* Jefferies starts Voestalpine with buy; price target
eur 30
* Jefferies starts Arcelormittal with buy; price
target eur 15
* Jefferies starts ThyssenKrupp with hold; price
target eur 17.50
* Jefferies starts SSAB with hold; price target
SEK55
* Jefferies starts Salzgitter with hold; price target
eur 32
* Jefferies starts Kloeckner with underperform;
price target eur 6
* Jefferies starts coverage of European steel sector with
bearish outlook
