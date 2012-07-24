版本:
UPDATE 1-Espirito Santo cuts Vivendi, TeliaSonera to sell

* Sees low single-digit voice revenue growth over the medium
to long-term
    * Expects falling mobile termination rates to impact pricing
    * Says voice pricing may continue to fall in the medium to
long-term


    July 24 European telecom companies' voice
revenue growth is likely to slow to the low single digits over
the medium to long term, warned Espirito Santo Investment Bank,
downgrading Vivendi SA and TeliaSonera AB to
"sell."
    The European mobile industry faces an uncertain future as
mobile termination rates -- fees a telecom company pays another
for carrying a call originated in its network -- continue to
fall, resulting in new pricing models, Espirito Santo said.
    "New pricing models ... will lead to increased pressure on
mobile voice revenue for the European mobile industry over the
medium to long term," analyst Andrew Hogley wrote in a note to
clients.
    Voice revenues at European telecom companies will see
pressure from sluggish call volume growth and lower potential
for increased usage, the brokerage said.
    Hogley -- a five-star rated analyst for the return
performance of his recommendations on companies under his
coverage, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine -- also
downgraded Elisa Oyj and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
AS to "sell" from "neutral." 
    Hogley cut his price target on a slew of European telecom
stocks, including Belgacom SA, Deutsche Telekom AG
, France Telecom SA and KPN NV.
   
    The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications Index was
down 0.4 percent at 482.08 points at 0843 GMT on Tuesday.
     
 Company Name      RIC       Fair Value        Rating
                             New      Old        
 Belgacom                    eur10.70 eur13     Sell 
 Deutsche Telekom            eur7     eur7.25   Sell 
 Elisa                       eur14.40 eur17.80  Sell
 France Telecom              eur14    eur17     Buy
 Hellenic Telecom            eur3.40  eur4.75   Buy 
 Iliad                       eur90    eur82     Sell 
 KPN                         eur6.40  eur7.40   Sell 
 Portugal Telecom            eur4.70  eur4.80   Buy 
 Sonaecom                    eur1.90  eur2.10   Buy
 Swisscom                    Sfr305   Sfr315    Sell 
 TDC                         Dkk53    Dkk55.50  Buy
 Tele2                       Sek135   Sek150    Buy 
 Telecom Italia              eur1     eur1.10   Buy 
 Telefonica                  eur9.30  eur9.27   Neutral
 Telekom Austria             eur6     eur7      Sell 
 Telenor                     Nok130   Nok135    Buy 
 TeliaSonera                 Sek38    Sek42.50  Sell 
 Turkcell                    7.30tl   8.60tl    Sell
 Vivendi                     eur12    eur12.50  Sell
 Vodafone                    210p     230p      Buy

