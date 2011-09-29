Goldman Sachs holds 26.05 pct Eurotunnel voting rights-AMF

* Goldman Sachs holds 15.64 percent shares, 26.05 voting
rights
* Does not plan to take control of Eurotunnel
PARIS, Sept 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
holds more than 25 percent voting rights in Groupe Eurotunnel
, according to a filing with the French stock market
regulator, but does not plan to take control of the Channel
tunnel operator.
Goldman Sachs informed the AMF on Sept. 22 that it held
15.64 percent of Eurotunnel's share capital and 26.05 percent of
voting rights after the attribution of double voting rights.
The bank said neither it nor Aero, the company through which
it holds the shares, plan to take control of Eurotunnel.
"Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners was created in 2006
and, as an infrastructure investor, remains a long-term
shareholder," the bank said in its letter to the AMF.
Goldman Sachs, already represented on Eurotunnel's board by
two directors, also said it does not plan to increase the number
of its representatives on the board.
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; Writing By Elena Berton;
Editing by Christian Plumb)