Spain still dreams of mega-casino despite U.S. probes

| MADRID
MADRID Aug 21 U.S investigations have not
dampened enthusiasm for Las Vegas Sands Corp in Madrid
and Barcelona, as the cities vie to host a gambling complex the
casino firm claims will trigger a jobs bonanza in a country
where one in four is out of work.
Regulators in the state of Nevada are investigating if Las
Vegas Sands broke bribery laws in China, two sources said
earlier this month. That follows two existing probes by the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Authorities in Spain's two biggest cities are taking a
hands-off view of the probes, mindful of the boost that the
Eurovegas casino project and its estimated 15 billon euros of
investments would bring to an ailing economy whose Achilles'
heel is Europe's highest unemployment rate.
Madrid Mayor Ana Botella, a staunch Eurovegas supporter,
recently told reporters: "This issue doesn't affect us because
really we don't know anything about these investigations."
"We don't assess private companies abroad," a spokesman for
the Treasury of the Community of Madrid, the region that
includes the capital, told Reuters.
The government of Catalonia, the coastal region that is home
to Spain's second city, declined to comment on the probes. A
spokeswoman said the project continued on track in the run-up to
the firm's decision, due in September.
Madrid and Barcelona have been on months-long charm
offensives since Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson
proposed building the 12-hotel, six-casino complex in one of the
cities, investing $18.5 billion. He visited potential sites
early in 2012.
Adelson, whose company draws most of its revenue from Macau,
the gambling capital of the world and the only area of China
where casinos are legal, has become an increasingly prominent
political figure in the U.S. over the past year as a large
financial supporter of Republican presidential candidates.
HARD TO RESIST
For Spain's politicians, poor economic health makes
Adelson's proposal difficult to resist.
The country has already accepted a 100 billion euro bailout
for its stricken financial sector and Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy has indicated Spain could ask for more European Union aid
as borrowing costs stay punishingly high and the economy
shrinks.
Tourism is a sector Spain already excels in - it accounts
for around 10 percent of the country's economic output and is
one of the only drivers of growth.
Eurovegas would tap into that, and Las Vegas Sands claims
the project would eventually create a quarter of a million jobs
in Spain.
But community and environmental groups are opposed.
Activists have cited fears it would encourage corruption and
illegal activities, and questioned how beneficial it would
really be in swelling state coffers and providing jobs.
Last week a small leftist party in Catalonia, ICV-EUiA,
called for Adelson to appear before the Catalonian legislature
to answer questions about the investigations. But without
support from other parties, which has not emerged, the petition
is unlikely to go anywhere.
The government in Madrid has considered special tax laws and
relaxing an indoor smoking ban to lure Adelson's investment,
according to local media reports.