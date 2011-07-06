Q+A-Can Europe rein in the ratings agencies?

BRUSSELS, July 6 Europe launched an assault on credit ratings agencies on Wednesday, saying there were signs of bias after Moody's downgraded Portugal's debt to junk status.

The criticism, delivered by German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the president of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, is the latest attempt to stem the flow of country downgrades.

But despite the threat of stricter controls on the big three agencies and continued vocal criticism, Europe's political leaders have so far failed to prevent their rating downgrades.

WHAT DOES BRUSSELS PLAN TO DO TO CURB THE AGENCIES?

The European Union has already introduced rules that require the agencies to spell out how they decide on ratings changes. It is now working on a new law, which it will present by the end of this year, that will start dismantling the role ratings play in determining the value of bank capital or investments, for example.

By robbing credit ratings of their legal status in finance, the EU will stop the ripple effect of a rating demotion which now prompt banks to dump downgraded assets such as government bonds.

The new law, which could come into effect as soon as the middle of next year if it wins the blessing of countries and the European Parliament, could also propose a new European ratings agency.

Politicians hope this could provide a rival voice to the big three -- Standard & Poor's , Moody's and Fitch Ratings -- that dominate the market.

Another idea in Brussels is to force agencies to give countries three days' notice of a ratings change to their government debt compared with 12 hours at present. The agencies say this would be a recipe for leaks to the market.

But key questions about such an agency remain unanswered, including who should pay for it and whether it should be state-backed.

Finding practical alternatives to ratings is also hard as few believe investors could or would be willing to do their own extensive credit research.

COULD A EUROPEAN RATINGS AGENCY RELIEVE RATINGS PRESSURE?

Assessing sovereign debt generates little profit for the rating agencies, who often offer it to countries for free. It is useful for them nonetheless because they use it as a building block for rating companies -- which is a big money spinner.

Experts say it would be difficult to establish a rival that would only rate government debt as it would struggle to earn a profit. Granting state backing to a new European agency, however, presents other problems.

"A publicly controlled rating agency could struggle to establish credibility," said Nicolas Veron, an expert in financial reform with think-tank Bruegel.

"Its ability to change investor reactions would be doubtful ... The real question is whether market participants including the European Central Bank listen to the rating agencies," Veron said. "The ECB has shown it does not feel bound by rating decisions. But investors are different."

WILL IMPOSING LIABILITY FOR ERRORS STOP DOWNGRADES?

EU policymakers also want to make the agencies legally liable if a downgrade of Ireland or Portugal, for example, turns out to be flawed. Some have even raised the prospect of fines for rating blunders.

But it is unclear how a rating would be proven "incorrect". In EU documents that describe how the control might work, officials remain vague, heightening fears among the agencies this could be used to interfere in their work.

The agencies, who are also worried such liability would expose them to claims from thousands of sovereign bondholders, have threatened to cease rating risky countries altogether if the proposal becomes law.

CAN THE EU'S NEW MARKETS WATCHDOG CONTROL THE RATERS?

Ahead of fresh legislation, there is little the EU executive can do to influence the agencies. A pan-EU markets watchdog based in Paris does have power, however, to intervene if it sees failings in their work.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, which licences agencies, is able to levy multi-million euro fines and has the muscle to launch raids of an agency's premises.

Although the watchdog will not be able to question a downgrade, it could object to the way it was arrived at, by challenging whether or not analysts weighed all the relevant factors.

Ultimately, the markets supervisor could withdraw an agency's license to issue ratings, although such a drastic step is unlikely.

Raters fear the authority, which is controlled by EU country supervisors, will come under pressure from European capitals to interfere. But Bruegel's Veron cautioned it would be difficult for the watchdog to get heavy handed.

"It's not inconceivable they could use their powers to influence opinions but this would be a dangerous game to play," he said.

"Interfering would have a huge reputational cost. They want to be respected internationally and don't want their licensing power to be seen as a political football." (Editing by David Holmes)