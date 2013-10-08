Spain won't ask for more aid, Ireland may not need to -EU official

* Irish borrowing costs fall, may not need stand-by loan
* Spain not seeking extension of euro zone bank bailout aid
* IMF predicts growth next year for euro zone strugglers
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 Neither Spain nor Ireland are
likely to seek more financial aid when current programmes of EU
and IMF support end this year because Spain does not want to and
Ireland is already funded for 2014, a senior EU official said on
Tuesday.
Ireland's three-year, 67.5 billion euro ($92 billion)
bailout from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund,
and the associated conditions on budgets and policy, is due to
end on December 7.
Dublin said in September that it would seek a 10 billion
euro precautionary credit line from the euro zone to insulate it
against any market shocks when the bailout expires, but
officials have softened their language since and the EU source
said the country had not asked Brussels for such a programme.
"Ireland is not in need of financing in the near or
medium-term. The central scenario is that Ireland could very
successfully tap markets across the yield curve," said the
official, who is closely involved in euro zone issues.
"The question is: should Ireland consider a precautionary
programme or not. I think that they are in such a good condition
that it is not necessary," the official said on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.
For Spain, the euro zone offered up to 100 billion euros to
help recapitalise banks last year, but Madrid borrowed only 41
billion in exchange for reforms and close international
monitoring. It will not be able to draw down any more after the
end of this year.
"Spain sees no need for a follow-up programme, therefore it
will not be happening," the official said. "If Spain does not
ask, no one is going to push," he said.
European Union officials hope that Ireland may mark the
beginning of the end of the euro zone's debt problems if it does
draw a line under its funding worries next year. Concerns about
how Spain's economy will function in an era of tighter credit
and more constrained housing markets continue to weigh on the
prospects for its banks and government.
The IMF on Tuesday gave Ireland the green light to ease up
on budget austerity in 2014 and predicted a solid 1.8 percent
economic expansion as well as a return to minimal growth in both
Italy and Spain.
NO CREDIT LINE AFTER ALL?
Some policy-makers in Brussels have said that Spain and
Ireland would be wise to seek a new credit line, just in case.
Even if never used, it would enable the European Central Bank to
include Ireland or Spain in its programme of government bond
purchases, sending a powerful signal of confidence to markets.
But such credit lines would also come with conditions and
further close monitoring - a loss of sovereignty in economic
policy-making that governments accept only as a last resort.
The official said that there was rising interest from
private investors in Spanish banks, a sign the economy may be
bottoming out.
"We also see the encouraging development of asset prices. My
feeling is one can be fairly upbeat about Spanish banks and the
economy," he said.
Since the statement on Sept. 6 referring to the new credit
line, Ireland's borrowing costs have fallen to 3.66 percent for
the benchmark 10-year paper from 4.16 percent, below Italy.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament last week
that no decision had been taken on a backstop facility for after
the bailout. At the start of October the state already had 25
billion euros in cash and was therefore fully funded for 2014.
It needs to raise less than 5 billion euros in 2015.
"A precautionary credit line for Ireland now makes
absolutely no sense. They might need it for 2018, for instance,
but not now," a second euro zone official said, referring to a
year when the country's borrowing needs are scheduled to start
to rise sharply.
Under euro zone rules, a temporary credit line can be
granted for one year and extended twice by six months.