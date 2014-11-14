Euro banks ready TLAC fightback

* Lenders protest plans laid out for Too-Big-To-Fail

By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Eurozone banks, facing the prospect of having to completely restructure their businesses to comply with new rules designed to solve Too-Big-To-Fail, are gearing up for a fight with regulators.

Plans laid out on Monday by the Financial Stability Board that will require globally systemically important banks (G-SIBS) to have a layer of so-called total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) sparked fury among bankers at eurozone institutions.

This is because the current proposals mean that TLAC instruments have to be junior to most of a banks' liabilities, leaving those banks that don't have a ready-made place (such as a holding company) to house the instruments at a severe disadvantage.

This is the case for most eurozone banks, as unlike their UK, US and Swiss counterparts, their corporate structures do not involve holding companies.

One treasury official at a eurozone bank accused regulators of "living on another planet" for advising banks to simply "set-up" these holding companies.

"The cost burden of these plans is much greater for eurozone banks," the treasury official said.

"This would completely transform a bank's corporate structure, and has tax and ratings implications. This is not something that can happen overnight or even in a couple of years. I don't think regulators fully understand this."

NEW DAWN

The TLAC plans mark a new dawn in global regulation as politicians and regulators seek to prevent taxpayer bailouts and stave off contagion in a financials crisis.

The FSB's plans envisage that G-SIBS should have a safety buffer equivalent to at least 16%-20% of their risk-weighted assets from January 2019.

Because the type of instruments that can meet these requirements must be contractually, statutorily or structurally junior to all excluded liabilities, European banks will either need to create holding company structures or issue contractually subordinated senior debt.

"TLAC requirements are being discussed at the highest level of every bank because they concern the future business model of every bank," said Rogier Everwijn, head of capital & secured products at Netherlands-based Rabobank.

"Banks are trying to convince regulators that other models  would also be effective."

In a bid to have their voices heard, eurozone national champion banks are now making a case to their local regulators and in some cases their finance ministers. They are also hosting Europe-wide conference calls among peers to coordinate their fightback.

According to research from Barclays, gross issuance of TLAC-eligible senior debt from European G-SIBs could amount to US$480bn over the next four years.

Etay Katz, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, explained that TLAC could have a material impact for European banks that don't have a holding company and where issuance is done locally across different group entities.

"European banks will be fighting for the eligibility of their instruments on a consolidated basis and will do everything in order to prevent a disorderly disruption of their balance sheet or a requirement that will require them to raise substantial additional debt," he said.

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Many market participants argue that the regulatory balance has been skewed towards the US and UK banks whose regulators have had some of the more influential voices at the FSB.

Banks in the US have been issuing holding company debt for years, while those in the UK have been buying back billions of pounds of operating company debt in the last two years and switching it to holding company debt.

Assuming that eurozone institutions are unsuccessful in their fightback, they may have to follow the example of their UK rivals and commit to big debt buyback programmes.

"It would be logical to be thinking about liability management as a potential route for banks looking to meet their TLAC requirements," said John Cavanagh, head of EMEA DCM product solutions and liability management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

He added, however, that such exercises would not come cheap. "Currently, banks would have to pay something to investors to move debt from the opco to the holdco, as the new issue market is presently not pricing it as a riskless migration," he said.

The other option, Cavanagh said, would be for banks to let their old stock of debt roll off and replace it with new compliant instruments.

Liability management could also be the tool of choice to set up holding companies - though this time in the equity markets. UBS, for example, conducted a share-for-share exchange in September to set up a new holding company.

But bankers and issuers argue that such a process is complicated and risky, with each national jurisdiction exposed to different corporate laws.

In Italy, for example, shareholders have to be offered cash for their shares if a bank's corporate structure is altered - and this could potentially leave a bank without any equity.

GLIMMERS OF HOPE

Banks have until next February to convince regulators that their institutions would be just as safe if they were allowed to include existing senior debt to meet their TLAC requirements.

Regulators are now considering offering an olive branch by allowing debt held at operational level to potentially contribute 2.5 percentage points of the total TLAC ratio. This would make it easier for eurozone banks to maintain their current structures without the need for holding companies.

However, European issuers want more. Some want all of their existing senior unsecured bonds to be counted as TLAC. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand; editing by Matthew Davies, Alex Chambers)