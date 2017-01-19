RPT-Europe's bank rescue rule in doubt, even among enforcers

(Repeats Jan. 18 story with no change to text)
* Monte dei Paschi rescue sets precedent for state help
* UniCredit, Novo Banco and HSH the next tests
By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Some senior regulators are
privately raising doubts over whether politically unpopular
European rules seeking to shield taxpayers from bank bailouts
will ever be enforced as intended.
"Bail-ins" were trumpeted as the centrepiece of Europe's
response to the financial crisis, but some of the people who
will have to apply them are now questioning in private whether
they will be used following the Italian government's rescue of
the troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
The bail-in rules demand that private investors must suffer
some losses before public money is used to rescue a bank.
But in the case of Monte dei Paschi, Italy used an exception
built into the new rules to avoid a bail-in of senior bond and
savings account holders, thereby setting a dangerous precedent
for other crisis-struck lenders in Italy and beyond.
"A bail-in of savers would cause a revolt in Italy and could
bring down the whole euro project by boosting anti-euro
parties," one source told Reuters.
Imposing losses on creditors, who sometimes include small
savers, is economically damaging and politically painful at a
time when public resentment towards the European Union is
running high and elections loom in key countries.
Against this backdrop, banks are struggling to raise the
capital they need to deal with unpaid loans accumulated during
the economic downturn.
The head of the German banking association, Michael Kemmer,
has said Rome's approval of a "precautionary recapitalisation"
of Monte dei Paschi just before Christmas, after the bank failed
to find enough private investors to back its capital increase,
puts regulators' credibility at risk.
Ratings agency Moody's said the rescue, which is awaiting
European Commission approval, "raises questions regarding the
European authorities' commitment to follow strictly the ...
bail-in provisions to resolve troubled banks".
"The SRB is the most useless institution in Europe because
no-one dares to use it at the moment," one European regulator
said of the euro zone's Single Resolution Board, which is in
charge of bail-ins.
But its head Elke Koenig said last week she had no concerns
about the application of the directive, while an EC spokesperson
said the rules "apply on a case-by-case basis to a specific bank
in its specific circumstances".
TESTING TIMES
The SRB's Koenig may find her faith is put to the test soon,
with a number of smaller Italian banks still trying to raise
capital and Italy's top lender, UniCredit in the process of
raising 13 billion euro ($14 billion) through a cash call.
"A first round of losses must be absorbed by the state if
the banking system is to be rescued," Gennaro Pucci, head of
investment firm PVE Capital, said, estimating around 100 billion
euros in public money may be needed.
Cleaning up balance sheets has been a key objective of the
European Central Bank, which wants to bring down the amount of
bad loans to free up resources for fresh lending.
This risks backfiring, however, if banks try to sell more
non-performing loans (NPLs) and shares than investors are
prepared to buy.
"In the end, the ECB's effort to clean up banks' balance
sheets too quickly may be counterproductive," Marco Troiano, a
director at ratings agency Scope, said.
"At present, there's just not enough appetite out there to
buy the NPLs and subscribe capital increases on a wide scale."
Even in euro zone countries where bailouts took place before
the new rules, some banks are still not out of the woods.
Portugal's Novo Banco, the so called 'good bank' carved out
of the collapsed Banco Espirito Santo, and Germany's HSH
Nordbank may need further state help if they can't find buyers.
U.S. hedge fund Lone Star, the top bidder for
government-owned Novo Banco, has asked for a state guarantee on
its investment, prompting calls from two leftist parties that
prop up Portugal's minority government that the firm be
nationalised instead.
Bailed out during the crisis, HSH Nordbank has until
February 2018 to find a buyer or be wound down.
The bank's management says it has a good chance of finding
an investor. But some question whether it would be allowed to go
under even it did not manage to do so.
($1 = 0.9337 euros)
