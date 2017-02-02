Germany will not accept tougher rules for its small banks: Bundesbank

FRANKFURT Feb 2 New global banking rules should
not raise capital requirements for lenders and need to ease the
regulatory burden on smaller banks, Bundesbank board member
Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, arguing that Germany would
rather have no deal than a bad one.
Dombret said that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach in
regulating banks from large international investment giants to
small savings cooperatives is inappropriate, so the operational
and compliance burden need to be cut for smaller firms, even if
capital and liquidity requirements are non negotiable.
"The motto must be: we'd rather have no agreement in Basel
than a bad one," Dombret told a conference in Berlin, adding
that a one-size-fits all approach would harm the structure of
Germany's banking system.
"The Bundesbank is particularly keen not to raise capital
requirements further in the Basel III finalization process," he
added.
An international agreement on new and tougher banking rules,
known as Basel III, has been repeatedly delayed, thwarting
efforts by the Basel Committee of global financial regulators,
which oversees U.S., European and Japanese banks, to reform
rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing buffers.
Europe and Japan oppose the reform prepared by the Basel
Committee as they feel the review goes too far and increases
disproportionately the capital banks must hold against risk.
(Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)