UPDATE 1-Germany will not accept tougher rules for its small banks: Bundesbank

FRANKFURT Feb 2 New global banking rules should
not make banks hold more capital than already required and
should ease the regulations on smaller lenders, Germany's
central bank said on Thursday.
Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said Germany would
rather have no deal than a bad one when it came to the proposed
global rules.
An international agreement on new and tougher banking rules,
known as Basel III, has been repeatedly delayed, thwarting
efforts by the Basel Committee of global financial regulators,
which oversees U.S., European and Japanese banks, to reform
rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing protection.
Europe and Japan oppose the current reform prepared by the
Basel Committee as they feel the review goes too far and
increases disproportionately what capital banks must hold
against risk.
Dombret said that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach in
regulating banks from large international investment giants to
small savings cooperatives is inappropriate.
The operational and compliance burdens need to be cut for
smaller firms, even if capital and liquidity requirements are
non-negotiable, he said at a conference in Berlin.
"The motto must be: we'd rather have no agreement in Basel
than a bad one," Dombret said.
"The Bundesbank is particularly keen not to raise capital
requirements further in the Basel III finalization process," he
added.
Dombret, who worked as an investment banker before joining
the Bundesbank's board, urged a two-tier regulation with less
strict rules for smaller lenders and the full application of
Basel III only for larger, international banks, which pose a
greater risk for the financial system as a whole.
Such a regulation framework would be more risk-adequate and
would make negotiations easier on a global level because
national specialities would no longer be a concern for the Basel
Committee, he said.
"Such a systematic approach to the relief of smaller
institutions (...) is usually much better than a patchwork rug
of exceptions," he added.
