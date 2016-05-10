ECB to review four banks it may start to supervise

FRANKFURT May 10 The European Central Bank is
carrying out a deep-dive analysis of four banks that it may
start to supervise directly, it said on Tuesday.
The lenders are Italy's Banca Mediolanum, the
Irish unit of U.S. lender Citigroup, Slovenia's Abanka and
Latvia's Rietumu Banka.
The "comprehensive assessment" includes a review of the
quality of the assets on the banks' balance sheet and a "stress
test" checking their resilience to shocks, the ECB said.
Results are expected in November.
The ECB currently supervises the euro zone's 129 largest
banks, based on their size in absolute terms and relative to the
country where they are based.
