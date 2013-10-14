UPDATE 1-Franco-German divisions cloud efforts to fix broken banks

* Dealing with bust banks crucial step in banking union
* France's Moscovici warns against 'weak' reform
* Euro zone ministers wrestle with who pays for clean-up
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 14 The euro zone wrestled on
Monday with the question of who should pay for a clean-up of
bust banks, as Franco-German divisions cast a cloud over efforts
to seal a landmark reform and draw a line under the region's
financial crisis.
As Spain and Ireland prepare to end their reliance on
international aid that shored up their banks, finance ministers
sought to devise a long-term action plan to deal with problems
likely to be uncovered in bank health checks next year.
Issues remained over how much the euro zone's rescue fund,
the European Stability Mechanism, will be able to help, as well
as over how to build a single banking framework for the bloc and
resolve future problems together in a banking union.
"It is a priority, an essential project," France's Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici told reporters after the meeting in
Luxembourg. "A weak banking union is not a banking union."
France is leading a group including Spain and Italy in
demanding that the ESM, established to provide financial help to
euro zone governments, act as a clear backstop for unstable
banks in the euro area, in time for when the European Central
Bank's health test results are announced some time in 2014.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, along with the
Netherlands and Finland want conditions attached to any ESM
involvement to prevent the clean-up costs being foisted on them.
"France defends the possibility of using the European
Stability Mechanism as a backstop within the banking union,"
Moscovici said.
Bank health checks by the European Central Bank are a
critical step in establishing a single banking framework for the
euro zone, giving credibility to ECB supervision and paving the
way for the bloc to cooperate on saving failing banks.
The divisions in the 17-nation currency area were underlined
by Moscovici's blunt criticism of Germany before the meeting.
In a new book to be published this week, he accused Berlin
of holding up progress on banking union to protect its own
'strange' financial system of regional banks that are "deeply
intertwined ... with local political circles".
"What Germany fears ... is ... a loss of political control
over its banks, which means in the final analysis a loss of
sovereignty," Moscovici wrote in "Battles to resurrect France".
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, was not
present because of talks to form a new German government.
To complicate matters further, Britain, which is outside the
euro zone, has repeatedly refused to sign off on the first
pillar of banking union, the supervision.
London has demanded assurances that Britain will not face
interference from the ECB-led banking union.
"DON'T SPEAK LOOSELY"
Asked to outline the hurdles that remain on banking union,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone
finance ministers, replied: "How much time do you have?" before
listing a range of issues such as establishing a fund and agency
to close or salvage troubled banks.
The acrimony between the euro zone's two largest economies,
France and Germany, will complicate EU efforts to strike a deal
by December on how to salvage failed banks, as set out by
Europe's leaders to give time for the agreement to be signed
into EU law in 2014.
A failure to do so would put the ECB out on a limb when it
begins supervision of euro zone banks late next year, without
any means to shut or save banks in trouble.
Although nobody knows the true scale of potential losses at
Europe's banks, the International Monetary Fund hinted at the
enormity of the problem this month, saying that Spanish and
Italian banks face 230 billion euros ($310 billion) of losses
alone on credit to companies in the next two years.
Dijsselbloem said ESM direct aid for banks would only be
available under strict conditions, and could not say if this
possibility would be ready in time for the bank health checks.
Ending their meeting, the ministers restated the urgent need
for progress but acknowledged the breadth of differences that
must be overcome. The debate continues on Tuesday when ministers
from the wider European Union gather.
With the euro zone barely out of recession, a failure to put
aside money to deal with the problems revealed could rattle
fragile investor confidence and compound borrowing difficulties
for companies, potentially killing off the meek recovery.
The discord helps explain why five years after the United
States demanded its big banks take on new capital to reassure
investors, Europe is still struggling to impose order on its
financial system, having given emergency aid to five countries.
The debate also comes at a delicate moment for the euro
zone, with Spain and Ireland planning to end their reliance on
the aid that was given to save their banks. Question marks
remain over both countries and the true health of their banks.
Ireland's banks, which nearly drove the country into
bankruptcy three years ago, face further losses, with increasing
numbers of homeowners falling behind in repaying their loans as
the economy continues to stagnate.
Olli Rehn, the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner, sought to play down those concerns, however,
saying: "Let's not jump the gun. Let's first establish the
facts... And in the meantime, don't speak loosely."