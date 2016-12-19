Intesa draws bids for 2.5 bln euro bad loan portfolio-sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 19 Intesa Sanpaolo has drawn at least seven non-binding bids for a bad loan portfolio worth a gross 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) it is expected to sell early next year, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Two sources said bidders included KKR, Fortress Investment Group, a consortium comprising Christofferson Robb & Company and Bayview, AnaCap Financial Partners, Apollo Global Management, Cerberus and Lone Star.
The sources said Intesa Sanpaolo would select a shortlist of three investors this week, with the deal -- dubbed "Beyond the Clouds" -- expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
One source said the portfolio was mainly made up of corporate loans and included also a 30 percent portion of mortgage loans.
All parties involved declined to comment or could not be immediately reached for comment.
Intesa has set up a bad loan unit called "Capital Light Bank" which carries disposals of problem loans on a regular basis. ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.