U.S. money funds trimmed Europe exposure-report

| June 22
June 22 Mutual fund investors and those who
manage money market funds both showed last month that their
confidence in euro zone banks has faded, according to two
reports issued Friday.
U.S. money market funds reduced their exposure to euro zone
banks as Europe's financial crisis worsened last month, Fitch
Ratings analysts said in a monthly research note. A separate
report from Cerulli Associates, meanwhile, found that concerns
about euro zone banks fueled outflows from bank-sold mutual
funds into bank deposit accounts.
The 10 largest U.S. prime money market funds, which
collectively invest $638 billion, or nearly half of all prime
funds, trimmed their euro zone bank exposure to 12 percent from
13.4 percent in April, Fitch said. The move reverses a steady
increase of exposure by investors from less than 10 percent in
December, as volatility in the region subsided. Prime funds
invest in top-rate, short-term notes.
Money market funds, viewed as liquid, safe cash-equivalents,
had invested around 30 percent of their assets in euro zone
banks for most of a five-year period, from 2006 to February
2011, until volatility and investor anxiety began to rise, Fitch
analyst Robert Grossman said.
"Exposures to euro zone banks are unlikely to return to mid-
2011 levels," Grossman said, citing investor "disengagement"
that stems from worries about the health of euro zone banks.
Fund managers are redirecting assets to safer havens,
including Australia, Canada and Japan, which together represent
30 percent of assets, while boosting exposure to U.S. Treasuries
and agency debt to 21 percent - the highest levels since the
nadir of the 2008 financial crisis.
Fitch notes that more money market fund managers are more
often seeking what European exposure they have through
repurchase agreements, or repos, which offer the safety of a
strong counterparty and collateral. Repos as a percentage of
euro zone bank exposure has surged to a record 32 percent,
Grossman said.
These funds, which generally focus on short-term bank and
corporate paper offering higher yields, also expressed their
risk aversion by directing more assets to U.S. government
securities. Fitch said 31 percent of money market assets for the
10 funds were direct Treasury holdings or else repos.
This investor anxiety has manifested itself as well in the
euro zone's mutual fund business, where banks are directing
customers to put their money into cash deposits rather than
mutual funds, Cerulli said. Banks account for half the assets
under distribution at Europe's mutual funds, which managed 5.3
trillion euros ($6.8 trillion) at the end of March
"The European fund industry needs to move swiftly and come
up with a new strategic game plan for distribution," Cerulli's
London-based analysts said.
In Spain, for example, 900 million euros flowed out of
mutual funds this year, out of a total of 125 billion euros. The
biggest declines were bank-owned fund managers such as BBVA
, La Caixa and Bankia.