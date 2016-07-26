EU readies contingency plan for possible Monte Paschi wind down - source

| BRUSSELS, July 26
BRUSSELS, July 26 European Union authorities are
making contingency plans for the possible winding down of Banca
Monte dei Paschi if the Italian lender has a poor reading in
stress tests this week and no private or public support is
available, an EU official said.
The official, who is familiar with the preparations, told
Reuters that EU authorities were putting the plans in place in
case the latest round of European bank tests shows that Monte
dei Paschi has insufficient capital to withstand an
economic downturn.
The European Banking Authority, an EU agency, will announce
on Friday results of the tests conducted on leading lenders
across the bloc.
The official said that at the moment a winding down or
"resolution" of Monte dei Paschi - which would be the first of
any bank under new EU rules - was only a theoretical scenario.
Monte dei Paschi and the Bank of Italy did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The Tuscan bank, which has one of the heaviest bad loan
burdens in Italy, is hoping for approval from the European
Central Bank before Friday for a plan it has submitted to sell
off its bad debt.
A senior Italian government official dismissed any
suggestion of the bank being wound down. "The possibility of
Monte dei Paschi going into resolution is out of the question,"
the official told Reuters.
Another source said that Monte dei Paschi, Italy's
third-biggest bank by assets, is working on a five billion euro
($5.5 billion) capital increase as part of plans to fix its
balance sheet. The lender is seeking to pull together a banking
consortium to guarantee the cash call by Friday, the source with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Offloading its bad loans would make it easier for Monte dei
Paschi to raise capital, with the Italian government hoping to
find enough private investors to avoid a state-backed bailout
which under EU law is permitted only in exceptional
circumstances and with strict conditions attached.
Government officials say they are confident of achieving a
privately-funded solution and even if not, there is still the
option of state intervention if they can reach an agreement with
the EU.
"The goal, which we think is achievable, is for a market
solution which in the first phase involves a reduction of
non-performing loans, and then after that a recapitalisation,"
Italian government adviser Yoram Gutgeld said on Tuesday.
However, the EU official said European institutions are
ensuring the systems they have set up to co-ordinate the
winding-down of a bank are in place for Monte dei Paschi, should
they be needed.
"We fear the impact of a possible negative test result,
especially for Monte Paschi" the official said. "As a
precaution, we are getting ready for the possible first winding
down of a bank under the Single Resolution Board."
The SRB is an EU body created in response to the 2008
financial crisis to deal with banks that run into trouble.
EU staff were preparing to be ready for the possible use of
a secure electronic communications platform set up to exchange
information and documents between EU institutions in case the
SRB triggers a resolution procedure, the official added.
An SRB spokeswoman declined to comment on any specific case,
but said: "We are in any case ready for any resolution action to
be taken, in any (EU) Member State." In line with its mandate,
the SRB has been preparing resolution plans for the main
European lenders since last year, to face possible emergencies.
A winding-down of a bank is triggered by the SRB after the
ECB has assessed its capital needs, as revealed by the stress
tests and other supervisory checks. Such an assessment might not
come the weekend following the stress tests but could be done
shortly afterwards to prevent market turmoil.
Under EU rules, once the procedure is triggered, the winding
down process should take place over a weekend when financial
markets are closed.
SEARCHING FOR A SOLUTION
The Italian government is working on a private
recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi to plug the possible
shortfall revealed by the stress tests.
If private support proves insufficient, the government is
also considering a state-led rescue plan, which would probably
involve losses for holders of the bank's bonds under the
"bail-in" rules. This is a politically-sensitive issue in Italy
where many bank bonds are held by retail investors.
EU rules allow in exceptional circumstances for state aid
without triggering losses for all bondholders but the European
Commission, which oversees the application of EU rules, has so
far shown little appetite to grant Rome a full waiver from the
bail-in rules.
Brussels has hinted that the bank's senior bondholders and
depositors could be spared, and would not oppose the setting up
of a compensation fund for smaller investors who were missold
risky financial products.
However, a state-led bailout is likely to hit junior debt
holders, a category including a significant number of Italian
savers, a few months before the government of Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi faces a referendum on constitutional changes.
Talks between the EU Commission and the Italian authorities
are still continuing.
"If the European Commission does not concede a full leeway,
and if the Italian government refuses any form of bail-in, the
alternative would be a winding down or the full liquidation," a
second EU official told Reuters.
The SRB has had the powers to wind down banks since the
beginning of this year but has so far never used them. Under
these rules the SRB prescribes losses for shareholders, senior
and junior bondholders and, if necessary, even savers with
deposits above 100,000 euros.
