Italian regulator investigates diamond sales through bank branches

| MILAN
MILAN Nov 10 An Italian regulator is
investigating the sale of diamonds through bank branches across
the country after a TV report alleged the stones were missold to
the public.
Several Italian banks distribute diamonds for diamond
brokers, an unusual partnership that generated around 300
million euros ($332.88 million) in sales for the brokers last
year.
State channel Rai3 said in October that several banks sold
diamonds as financial products in bank branches at twice the
market price. It also showed a bank official advising a customer
to make the investment without spelling out the risks and
promising the diamond would appreciate consistently above the
inflation rate in the long run.
"We are reassessing the whole subject again to see whether
we need to act at a regulatory level or with specific
recommendations, if there are grey areas or a regulatory gap we
need to fill, or if there have been abuses that need to be
referred to judiciary authorities," a Consob spokesman said.
He declined to give any further details of the inquiry,
saying it was at an initial stage.
Banks that market diamonds to their clients include major
lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Ubi Banca
and Banco Popolare.
A spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo said it made sure diamonds
were sold only to clients with a minimum net worth of 100,000
euros. He declined to comment further. A spokesman for Banco
Popolare declined to comment.
Unicredit and Ubi Banca spokesmen declined to comment.
Revenues from diamond sales, which are growing at
double-digit rates or even doubling at some brokers in recent
years, make up only a small portion of total commissions for the
banks.
The two main brokers operating through banks are Intermarket
Diamond Business and Diamond Private Investment. A spokesman for
DPI declined to comment. An IDB spokeswoman said its higher
prices reflected the cost of brokerage and other services and
that it advised clients to invest only a small portion of their
wealth in diamonds and to hold them for the long term.
Consumer groups GloboConsumatori and Aduc say they have
received nearly 20 complaints from bank clients who believe they
were missold diamonds.
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
(Editing by Mark Bendeich and Anna Willard)