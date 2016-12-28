Germany says Italy must stick to European rules on Monte Paschi

BERLIN Dec 28 Germany's finance ministry
expressed concern on Wednesday about Italian plans to rescue the
country's third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, saying Rome must stick to European rules.
"The European Central Bank and European Commission must
check and make sure that Italian authorities stick to the
European rules," a ministry spokesman told Reuters when asked
about Monte dei Paschi.
He also said a precautionary state recapitalisation of banks
can only be part of a solution in exceptional cases and under
strict conditions and that owners and creditors must be among
the first to suffer losses. The bank must be solvent, he added
and state money must not be used to cover losses.
"These rules must not be circumvented," the spokesman said.
