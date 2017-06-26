Germany: better to wind down unprofitable banks than prop them up

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
BERLIN, June 26 It is better to wind down unprofitable banks than keep them afloat artificially and state aid should be used as little as possible in bankruptcy cases, Germany said on Monday after Italy started winding down two failed regional banks.
A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry declined to comment on individual cases but set out the general view from Berlin.
"If banks are unprofitable, it is better to let them exit the market than keep them artificially alive with precautionary recapitalisation. The use of state aid should be avoided as much as possible in bankruptcy cases," she said.
It was up to the European Commission, which approved the Italian deal, to keep state aid to a minimum, she said, adding compensation for small private investors could, in exceptional cases, be compatible with European rules.
($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel)
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)