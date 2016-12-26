INSIGHT-How JPMorgan could not save Italy's problem bank

(Repeats story from Friday)
By Silvia Aloisi, Paola Arosio and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 23 On the morning of July 29,
former Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera was travelling
in a high-speed train towards the medieval city of Siena, racing
to meet the directors of the world's oldest bank to present them
with a rescue plan.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-largest lender, was
destined to be wound down within months unless it could raise
billions of euros and pull itself out of a swamp of bad loans
that threatened to swallow up its five centuries of banking.
Passera's recapitalisation plan was supported by Swiss
investment bank UBS - Monte dei Paschi's long-time
adviser - but the former minister was running out of time.
The Tuscan lender had already changed advisory horses -
turning away from UBS and Citi, and instead engaging
JPMorgan to engineer a survival strategy, according to
bankers close to the matter. Its board was meeting that day at
its HQ in a 13th-century fortress to decide whether to formally
commit to the Wall Street player's plan, they said.
Veteran banker Passera felt he would at least have a chance
to make his case. He didn't. As the train reached Florence,
about 70 km from Siena, his phone rang. Monte dei Paschi's
chairman told him the board would not hear him, according to a
source familiar with the events.
The bank had instead pinned its fate on JPMorgan's plan to
clear out 28 billion euros ($29 billion) in bad debts and raise
5 billion euros in equity - one that ended in failure in the
early hours of Friday when the Tuscan lender said it could not
find enough investors and asked the government to bail it out.
For the plan's sceptics, the failure to rescue the bank
privately was testament to a misplaced belief in government
circles that Italy could find a solution to its banking problem
child without the need for a politically unpopular state
bailout.
Passera's proposal - never made public - had involved a
2.5-billion-euro capital increase reserved for private equity
funds and a 1-billion-euro share sale to existing Monte dei
Paschi investors, according to the source familiar with events.
Bankers say that was unlikely to have met with any more
success than JPMorgan's, given the lack of investor appetite for
Monte dei Paschi and the wider banking sector. Italian banks are
creaking under the weight of 360 billion euros of bad loans - a
third of the euro zone's total - following the financial crisis.
But the fact the bank laid its entire trust in JPMorgan, and
a plan that European regulators in Brussels and Frankfurt said
from the outset was destined for failure, nevertheless
underscores the government's mismanagement of a problem that
continues to cast a shadow over the country and its economy.
Unlike Spain, Rome refused an EU-funded bailout for its
banks when European rules for doing so were more lenient, and
for too long failed to take decisive action to deal with its
lenders' bad loans. Monte dei Paschi, which had already received
state aid twice before, has become a symbol of the government's
inefficiency in tackling the problems of its banking industry.
RENZI LUNCH
Three weeks before Passera's wasted train journey, the idea
of a privately funded bailout of Monte dei Paschi was born over
lunch in Rome between JPMorgan's global chief, Jamie Dimon, and
then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, according to banking and
political sources.
Renzi thought he had finally found the man who would fix one
of his biggest political headaches, despite the fact that
JPMorgan's plan would involve raising 10 times the market value
of Monte dei Paschi, a feat virtually unheard of in Europe.
Renzi, who hails from the bank's home region of Tuscany,
wanted to avoid a state rescue at all costs, because new
European rules would require investors to bear losses in the
event of a tax-payer funded bailout.
The bank's bondholders include tens of thousands of
Italians, many of them part of his political power base.
A spokesman for Renzi did not respond to requests for
comment.
JPMorgan in turn hoped to break into big Italian
deal-making, a sphere where this year it lagged behind U.S.
rival Goldman Sachs with its investment banking fees more than
halving since 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
If the plan succeeded, JPMorgan and its co-adviser
Mediobanca, alongside 10 other investment banks and
state-sponsored banking fund Atlante, stood to share in fees
worth 558 million euros, roughly equal to Monte dei Paschi's
market capitalisation, publicly available documents show.
By winning over the board of the Tuscan bank, JPMorgan
and Mediobanca elbowed out rivals UBS and Citi, all battling to
earn a jackpot of fees in a sector that could need 40 billion
euros in capital over the next few years.
Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday the banks involved in the
failed rescue plan would receive no fees.
ALARM BELLS
Alarm bells began ringing loudly over the feasibility of the
plan in early September, when Monte dei Paschi abruptly
announced its chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, was quitting.
Viola had received a phone call from Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan who told him he needed to go, according to a source
close to the matter.
Speaking about the episode on TV in October, Padoan said
that given the Treasury was the bank's top shareholder following
a previous bailout in 2013, it had to have a relationship with
its top management. "With Viola, we assessed together what was
best for the bank," he said.
After sounding out hundreds of investors during the summer,
JPMorgan and other banks involved in the deal believed that a
change of management was necessary to pull off the plan, because
under Viola the bank had burnt through 8 billion euros of new
capital, according to sources close to the consortium of banks.
Monte dei Paschi replaced him with Marco Morelli, head of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, who rushed through a new
business plan. He then launched an international roadshow,
meeting 280 investors in Europe, the United States and Asia to
seek their backing.
The response was muted. One official at a hedge fund who
took part in a meeting held at JPMorgan's New York offices
described the atmosphere as antagonistic and said the audience
was confused by the complexity of the plan.
Desperate to find investors and meet regulatory demands, the
bank's board held marathon meetings that often dragged on late
into the night as they adjusted their plans and prospectuses,
with pizzas and crates of mineral water being brought in.
It was not uncommon for statements to come out in the early
hours of the morning. Morelli only managed to grab three hours
sleep a night, according to an aide.
The death knell for JPMorgan's rescue sounded on Dec. 4 when
Italians effectively cast a vote of no confidence in Renzi,
rejecting his constitutional reforms in a referendum. He quit,
setting the stage for months of political instability and
scaring off potential investors in Monte dei Paschi.
The government crisis effectively sunk the bank's final
hope: a 1-billion-euro investment by Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund never materialised.
Sources close to the consortium of investment banks said
they worked very hard to salvage the deal, but the referendum
was the final nail in the coffin.
