Monte dei Paschi says in exclusive talks over bad loan sale

MILAN May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive
negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over
the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to
be allowed to receive state aid.
The bank, which at the end of last year had 26 billion euros
in gross defaulting debts, has set a June 28 deadline for the
talks with Quaestio, the fund which manages banking industry
rescue fund Atlante and which will also conduct negotiations on
behalf of other investors. The bank did not name those
investors.
The lender has requested a state bailout to help fill an 8.8
billion euro capital shortfall. It has been stuck in
negotiations for months with European authorities over the terms
of its bailout and a restructuring plan that is set to include
thousands of job cuts.
A senior Italian treasury official said on May 23 a deal
with the European Commission would be struck in a matter of
days.
A source close to the matter told Reuters last week that
Atlante, with one or more private equity funds, could buy the
junior and mezzanine tranches of the bad loan portfolio for 1.3
billion euros, while the senior tranche would be backed by a
state guarantee and sold to institutional investors.
A second source said U.S. funds Fortress and Elliott
were carrying out due diligence on the portfolio which was
expected to close on June 9.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)