UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi asks ECB to extend 5 bln euro rescue plan deadline

* Bank needs to raise 5 billion euros to stay in business
* Bank says has asked ECB to extend deadline until Jan 20
* State recapitalisation seen likely after Renzi's
resignation
By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 7 Italy's third biggest bank, Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, has asked the European Central
Bank for more time to wrap up a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion)
rescue plan that was thrown into doubt by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's defeat in a referendum at the weekend.
The bank, the world's oldest, has asked the ECB to give it
until January 20 to do the deal, from a previous year-end
deadline, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ECB could consider the request at a meeting of its
supervisory board as early as Thursday. The meeting will discuss
the situation at Monte dei Paschi, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Renzi's bruising defeat in Sunday's referendum on
constitutional reform has cast a pall over the bank's privately
backed recapitalisation plan as investors are reluctant to
commit money until the political situation becomes clear.
That has raised the prospect of a partial nationalisation of
the bank, with sources telling Reuters on Tuesday that the Rome
government could take a 2 billion euro controlling stake in the
Tuscan lender.
Italy must come up with a solution quickly to avoid the
crisis at Monte dei Paschi spreading to the wider banking
sector, but the power vacuum created by Sunday's vote is not
helping.
Renzi resigned on Wednesday, and a new government is
expected to be appointed in coming days, but most parliamentary
factions are pushing for an early election in a few months'
time.
Monte dei Paschi needs to raise 5 billion euros to avoid
being wound down, having been rated the weakest lender in
European stress tests this summer.
It had planned to do so through a debt swap conversion that
has raised just over 1 billion euros, a private placement with
one or more anchor investors and a share sale that was due to
start on Wednesday.
But the political upheaval following the referendum has all
but dashed the bank's hopes to pull off the deal without state
aid, bankers say.
Potential investors, including Qatar Investment Authority
that had been considering injecting 1 billion euros or more in
the lender, want to see what kind of government will succeed
Renzi and whether early elections are on the cards before
committing to back the deal, sources say.
As hopes that the private-backed cash call will succeed
fade, the government is readying a decree that would allow it to
pump 2 billion euros into the lender by buying subordinated
bonds held by retail investors, two sources with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The government hopes an injection of state capital could
help persuade private investors to stump up another 2 billion
which, with 1 billion euros already available from a bond swap
agreed with institutional names, would fill the 5 billion euros
capital shortfall.
According to one person familiar with the matter, investment
banks that must decide whether to go ahead with the private
rescue deal, orchestrated by JPMorgan and Mediobanca
, will make up their mind by Friday.
A source close to a U.S. private equity fund said on
Wednesday it would be interested in putting money in the lender
if the Italian government also injected cash and offered some
guarantees for its investment.
"Now that the Italian state seems to be getting involved and
the amount to be raised (on the market) is much smaller, there
might be a good deal for us," the source said, adding however
that certain conditions still needed to be met.
The government is already the bank's single largest
shareholder with a 4 percent share.
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
