Qatar sovereign wealth fund still mulling Monte dei Paschi investment-source

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 15 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is still mulling whether to invest in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5-billion euros capital raise, a source close to the matter said.
Qatar Investment Authority could put 1 billion euros in the cash call, sources have said. But it has not made a decision yet, the source said.
"Qatar is still at the window," the source added.
The source also said that Mediobanca, JPMorgan , Credit Suisse and HSBC had arranged a 4.7 billion euro bridge loan for the Tuscan bank's planned bad loan sale. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.