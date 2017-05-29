UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi says in exclusive talks over bad loan sale

(Adds details)
MILAN May 29 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with a
domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad
loan portfolio, which it needs to offload before it can be taken
over by the state.
The negotiations mark the latest stage in a long-running
process to rescue the world's oldest bank, which includes
efforts to enable it to shed its bad loans.
Italy's fourth biggest bank had 26 billion euros ($29.04
billion) in gross defaulting debts at the end of last year and
has set a June 28 deadline for the talks with Quaestio, the fund
which manages Italy's banking industry rescue fund Atlante and
will also conduct negotiations on behalf of other investors.
The bank did not name those investors but sources have said
they are U.S. private equity fund Fortress and Italian
bad loan manager Credito Fondiario, in which U.S. fund Elliott
has a 44 percent stake.
Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as Europe's weakest bank in
stress tests in July last year, has requested a state bailout to
help to fill an 8.8 billion euro capital shortfall after failing
to raise funds on the market in December.
The bank expects to get a nod from European regulators by
the end of June, a source close to the matter said, after months
of negotiations over the terms of its bailout and a
restructuring plan that is set to include thousands of job cuts.
This would pave the way for the Italian government to take a
stake of around 70 percent in the bank as early as in July, the
source said.
Part of the capital shortfall will be plugged through the
conversion of junior debt into shares in line with new European
rules seeking to limit the use of taxpayer money to rescue
ailing banks.
While talks to save the Tuscan bank seem to be heading
towards a positive conclusion, Rome faces a much bigger hurdle
winning EU backing for a state rescue of two Veneto-based
regional lenders. The two, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca,
have a combined capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros.
To allow Monte dei Paschi to shift the bad debts off its
balance sheet, Atlante and the other investors are set to take
on the majority of some tranches of bad loans repackaged as
securities, sources close to the matter told Reuters last week.
The sources said Atlante and the other investors could buy
the junior and mezzanine tranches in a securitisation of Monte
dei Paschi's bad loan portfolio for 1.3 billion euros, while the
senior tranche would be backed by a state guarantee and sold to
institutional investors.
One of the sources said Fortress and Credito Fondiario were
carrying out due diligence on the portfolio, which was expected
to close on June 9. Fortress, Elliott and Credito Fondiario
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)