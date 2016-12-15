Italy's 5-Star opposes paying JP Morgan fees if MPS capital hike fails- deputy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 15 Italy's anti-system 5-Star Movement opposes paying fees to U.S. investment bank JPMorgan if a capital hike it is co-arranging for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fails, one of its deputies said on Thursday.
"We will not pay fees to JPMorgan if the market plan should fail," 5-Star deputy Alessio Villarosa said during a news conference at the lower house of parliament.
The country's biggest opposition party has no power to decide whether the fees are paid. Five-Star has said the state should step in to rescue Italy's third-biggest lender.
Monte dei Paschi is making a last-ditch bid to raise 5 billion euros ($5.22 billion) by year-end through a new debt swap offer and a share issue. If the plan fails, it is expected to need state support. ($1 = 0.9582 euros) (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.