Monte dei Paschi says CEO Viola agrees to step down

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
MILAN, Sept 8 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down and that the bank was working on appointing a replacement quickly.
The bank, Italy's third largest, in July approved a bailout plan that envisages a capital increase of up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and the sale of 9.2 billion euros in net non-performing loans by the end of 2016 to avert the risk of being wound down.
In a statement, the bank gave no reason for Viola's departure. It said he would keep his functions until a successor was named. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)