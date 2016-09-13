Front runner for Monte Paschi CEO job in Frankfurt for ECB meetings- source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MILAN, Sept 13 Marco Morelli, front runner to take over the helm at troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was in Frankfurt on Tuesday to meet regulators at the European Central Bank, a source familiar with the matter said.
Morelli travelled to Frankfurt with Monte dei Paschi Chairman Massimo Tononi and the head of the bank's nomination committee, Alessandro Falciai, the source added, confirming newspaper reports. Morelli's appointment at the Tuscan bank has already received an informal nod from the ECB, a source said over the weekend.
Morelli, currently head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, has been in pole position to become CEO since Fabrizio Viola agreed to step down from the position on Thursday.
Morelli and the two Monte dei Paschi managers were not immediately available for a comment. The ECB declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.