UPDATE 1-No need to drag out Monte dei Paschi decision, ECB's Nowotny says

(Adds quotes, detail, background)
VIENNA Dec 12 There is no need to drag out a
decision on how to rescue Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said
on Monday, confirming the ECB refused to give the bank more time
to recapitalise.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, has said it
will press ahead with a plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3
billion) on the market by year-end after the ECB's refusal,
which adds pressure on the Italian government to provide
capital.
"There is a certain general feeling that it would not be
good to delay things for too long," Nowotny told a news
conference in Vienna.
Italy prefers a market solution to save the bank, but should
it fail, a state rescue would require a forced conversion of the
bank's bonds into shares, Treasury sources in Rome said on
Monday.
Nowotny said that if the bank's management did not succeed
in putting together a capital increase in time, one would have
to look at the legal options.
Asked if that meant a wind-down of the bank, he said any
solution would have to be chosen carefully because the bank's
size meant it was systemically relevant.
"I would proceed with a certain caution ...and I think talks
are going in that direction," Nowotny told reporters, without
elaborating.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)