Creval plans up to 1.5 bln euro bad loan sale with state guarantee-sources

MILAN Nov 7 Italian regional bank Credito
Valtellinese plans to sell up to 1.5 billion euro
($1.7 billion) in bad loans repackaged as securities making use
of a state guarantee scheme, three sources close to the
transaction said on Monday.
Italy introduced the GACS state guarantee last year in an
effort to help its lenders fetch a better price for their bad
debts as regulatory pressure mounted to shed 200 billion euros
($221 billion) in loans to insolvent borrowers.
Used so far only by Popolare di Bari, the GACS scheme faces
a major test in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's planned
record sale of 28 billion euros worth of bad loans.
Confirming a press report, the sources said Mediobanca and
JPMorgan were acting as joint-arrangers and financial advisers
for Creval's bad loan securitisation. They are also joint
bookrunners together with Banca IMI.
Shares in Creval rose 6 percent by 1020 GMT outpacing a 3
percent gain in Italy's banking stock index.
Creval, which last month shed its cooperative status as
demanded by a government reform aimed at spurring mergers,
declined to comment. The bank held 5.3 billion euros in gross
problem loans at the end of June, with bad loans amounting to
roughly half of the total.
News of Creval's bad loan sale was first reported on Sunday
by Il Sole 24 Ore daily. The paper said the bank would unveil it
on Wednesday, when it presents its 2017-2018 action plan which
will also include around 300 job cuts.
One of the sources said the bank may not give exact figures
on bad loan disposals in its plan.($1 = 0.9049 euros)
