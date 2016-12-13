RPT-UPDATE 4-UniCredit to raise 13 bln euros in Italy's biggest share issue

(Repeats to add 'pix' to story slug for media clients, and
* Bank plans to launch issue in first quarter of 2017
* Would help fund removal of bad loans from balance sheet
* UniCredit plans to cut 14,000 jobs, close 944 branches
* Shareholder Amber says is a believer in bank's CEO
* UniCredit sees central and eastern Europe as growth area
By Stephen Jewkes, Gianluca Semeraro and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 13 Italy's largest bank,
UniCredit, plans to raise 13 billion euros ($13.8
billion) in the country's biggest-ever share issue to shore up
its balance sheet and shield itself from a broader banking
crisis.
The plans announced on Tuesday also include 14,000 job cuts
and more than 900 branch closures. They come at a turbulent time
for Italian banks and the economy - with Monte dei Paschi di
Siena at risk of failure, a new government just
installed in Rome and early elections expected next year.
UniCredit, the only Italian bank deemed important to the
stability of the global financial system, has lost about half
its market value this year, hit by profitability concerns, bad
loans and a weaker balance sheet than major European rivals.
Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier said the bank planned to
launch the share issue in the first quarter of 2017 and use the
money to help mop up 17.7 billion euros worth of bad debts from
its balance sheet, enabling it to boost its profits and also
dividend payouts by 2019.
Drafted in five months ago, the former Societe Generale
executive has sought to streamline the bank, selling
assets like fund manager Pioneer and Polish unit Bank Pekao.
"We've taken some bold actions because self-help is always
the best thing to do," the 55-year-old told analysts in a call.
Joseph Oughourlian, CEO at UniCredit shareholder Amber
Capital, said he was a firm believer in Mustier.
"Sorting out UniCredit is huge service and a plus for the
Italian banking sector. We now have the two largest banks in
Italy well-capitalised," he said. Italy's other major bank is
Intesa Sanpaolo.
The issue would take the bank's core capital ratio to above
12.5 percent in 2019, from about 10.8 percent now, though
UniCredit envisages deep job cuts. It plans to shed 14,000 jobs,
or about 11 percent of its staff as of end-2015.
Including announced asset sales, the bank will have a third
less staff by 2019, compared with the end of last year, as a
result of its turnaround plan. It also plans to close 944
branches in its core areas of Italy, Germany and Austria by
2019.
Mustier pledged to cut his fixed salary by 40 percent to 1.2
million euros with no annual bonus this year or during the plan
to 2019.
SHARES LEAP
While UniCredit expects net profit to increase to 4.7
billion euros in 2019 from 1.5 billion last year, it projects
revenue will rise just 0.6 percent annually, with growth mainly
coming from fees and commissions.
The bank said it would maintain its focus on central and
eastern Europe as a growth area where revenues should grow by
2.6 percent a year and streamline its investment banking
business.
Shares in the bank jumped 10 percent on news of its plans,
with traders saying its targets seemed realistic. The
turnaround, though, would involve 12.2 billion euros in one-off
losses in the fourth quarter, including loan writedowns and
restructuring costs.
"If one was to believe management can deliver on the plan
... and, should the environment turn in their favour, there is
an argument to be said the shares look about 50 percent too
cheap," said wealth manager Northern Trust Capital Markets.
Mustier said no more asset sales were on the cards and that
UniCredit itself was not in talks for a possible merger. His
appointment this year had revived rumours about a possible
merger between UniCredit and Societe Generale.
The success of UniCredit's plan rests on investors believing
it will be a long-term solution. The bank has already raised
14.5 billion euros since the global financial crisis struck in
2008.
Mustier told reporters that the problems of Monte dei Paschi
would not upset UniCredit's plans.
"I am highly confident Monte Paschi will be resolved by
year-end and so it will have no impact on our capital increase."
Italy is ready to bail out Monte dei Paschi, the country's
third-largest bank, if it fails to get the 5 billion euros it
needs to stay in business from private investors, a Treasury
source said. The European Central Bank has given it by the end
of this month to raise the money.
For UniCredit, investment banks have signed a
pre-underwriting agreement to help it market the issue,
including Morgan Stanley, UBS, BofA Merrill
Lynch, JP Morgan and Mediobanca.
UniCredit's bad loans would be sold to two vehicles, one
managed by Fortress Investment Group and the other by PIMCO.
UniCredit would retain minority stakes in each.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Maiya Keidan; Editing
by Mark Bendeich and Pravin Char)