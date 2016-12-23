Italian govt approves decree to rescue Monte dei Paschi

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
ROME Dec 23 The Italian government approved a decree early on Friday that will open the way for the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world's oldest bank failed to win backing from investors for a vital capital increase.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters his cabinet had authorised the creation of a 20-billion-euro ($21 billion) fund to prop up Italy's embattled banking sector, with Monte dei Paschi expected to be first in line for help.
"Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors," Gentiloni said. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Valentina Za)
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman