Italian bank Monte Paschi says key investor unhappy with loan terms

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 19 A key investor in ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's privately funded rescue plan is unhappy with one crucial aspect of the deal, a disagreement that could sink the entire plan if not resolved, the bank said on Monday.
Monte dei Paschi said the investor, banking industry bailout fund Atlante, had expressed "deep reservations" in a letter dated Dec. 17 over the terms of a bridge loan accord. The loan is an essential part of the bank's plan to sell 28 billion euros ($29.2 billion) in bad loans and raise 5 billion in capital.
It said it was trying to resolve the issue with Atlante.
"If issues raised by (Atlante's manager) Quaestio cannot be solved, the operation could not be concluded by Dec. 31, 2016 as requested by the European Central Bank," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9584 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.