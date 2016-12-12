UPDATE 3-Italy ready to bail out Monte dei Paschi if needed-Treasury source

* State can step in if market solution fails - source
* Bank needs to raise 5 billion euros by year-end
* Any state aid would entail losses for junior debt holders
(Adds sources on targeted timing for bond swap offer, placement
in paragraphs 18-19, updates shares)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 12 Italy is ready to pump capital into
Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the ailing bank fails to
get the 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) it needs to remain in
business from private investors, a Treasury source said on
Monday.
Italy's third-biggest bank is pressing ahead with a
last-ditch attempt to raise the cash on the market this year
despite a government crisis triggered by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's resignation following his defeat in a Dec. 4
constitutional referendum.
However, its chances of success are slim and the state is
likely to have to step in to make up for the shortfall, bankers
say.
A failure of the world's oldest bank would threaten the
savings of thousands of Italians and could have repercussions on
Italy's wider banking sector, which is saddled with 360 billion
euros of bad loans - a third of the euro zone's total.
"If the operation failed, the state would carry out a
precautionary recapitalisation," the Treasury source said. "The
bank's existence and its clients' savings will be preserved
under any circumstances."
However, the source said that any injection of public money
would involve the mandatory conversion of subordinated bonds
into shares, including for 40,000 retail investors, in line with
European rules for dealing with bank crises.
The government, well aware of the unpopularity of such a
move, is looking at ways to compensate ordinary Italians who
invested their savings in the bank's junior debt.
Monte dei Paschi shares closed up 3.7 percent, with traders
saying the prospect that the state might act as an investor of
last resort was helping the stock.
DECREE
Rome is fearful of triggering a so-called precautionary
recapitalisation after retail investors at four small banks had
their money wiped out in a government-led rescue scheme last
year, leading to protests and at least one suicide.
New Italian Prime Minister, Renzi loyalist Paolo Gentiloni,
unveiled his government on Monday, keeping almost all former
ministers in place in a move aimed at reassuring financial
markets.
The new government may then be asked to sign off on the
emergency decree needed to authorise a bailout of the bank.
Even so, Renzi said on Monday that elections should be held
as quickly as possible. The opposition, anti-establishment
Five-Star movement, which is ahead in opinion polls, has accused
Renzi of dragging his feet on a nationalisation of Monte dei
Paschi it says should have taken place months ago.
The bank had sought a three-week extension to Jan. 20 from
the European Central Bank of a deadline for completing its
capital raising plan, citing the political turmoil. However,
this was rejected on the grounds that a delay would be of no use
and it was time for Rome to step in, according to a source.
With little left to lose, the bank is pressing ahead with an
eleventh-hour privately-funded scheme that includes the
reopening of a voluntary debt swap offer to retail investors
this week.
The initial offer, which has so far raised 1 billion euros
from institutional investors, had been deemed too risky for
ordinary investors.
"It seems a reckless operation," said consumer group Aduc.
"How is it conceivable that in two weeks, with Christmas in the
middle, 40,000 people can be called in and given all the
information they need to make a considered decision?"
Another 1 billion euros should come from Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, a source close to the bank's board said on Sunday,
while a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan and Mediobanca would
try to sell shares for the remainder in the market, but without
underwriting the issue.
The bank aims to launch the private placement and the new
debt swap offer on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.
However, another source added that as of Monday evening
market watchdog Consob, which needs to approve the reopening of
the conversion offer to retail investors, had only received
"preliminary and generic" information regarding the bank's plans
and it seems unlikely that the offer could start on Thursday.
"A public intervention is becoming more and more probable as
conditions worsen and time lessens," Kepler Cheuvreux said in a
note. "This will be one of the new government's first
priorities."
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(aditional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia
Aloisi; Editing by David Stamp and Philippa Fletcher)