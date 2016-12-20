Bank of Italy says institutions have solutions to bank troubles

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 20 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday that national and European institutions are committed to finding solutions to the problems of the country's banks that are in need of help.
"The difficulties of some banks are being handled with the maximum commitment not only by the banks themselves but also by national and European authorities, which are identifying where reasonable and satisfactory solutions are needed within a complex and varied regulatory context," Visco said at a book presentation in Rome.
The Italian government decided on Monday to seek parliamentary approval to borrow 20 billion euros ($20.78 billion) to underwrite the stability of its wobbly banking sector, starting with a likely bail-out of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as early as this week. ($1 = 0.9626 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.