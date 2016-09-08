Italy govt expects Monte dei Paschi to name new CEO soon -source

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
ROME, Sept 8 Italy's government, the single largest shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , expects the Tuscan bank to name a new chief executive soon and is confident the situation is "under control", a Treasury source said on Thursday.
Italy's third-biggest bank announced CEO Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down as it prepares to tap investors for the third time in as many years, raising as much as 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a share sale. ($1 = 0.8890 euros)
The government owns around 4 percent of Monte dei Paschi after it bailed the bank out twice during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri,)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)