Italy's economy minister confident Monte Paschi plan will not be changed

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 A capital raising plan for bank Monte dei Paschi will not be modified by the lender after the resignation of its boss, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday.
"I hope the appointment of the new chief executive (of Monte dei Paschi) will happen very shortly," Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters in Bratislava after a meeting of European Union finance ministers.
He said he was confident that the arrival of a new boss will strengthen the plan and will not modify it.
Monte dei Paschi chief executive Fabrizio Viola agreed on Thursday to make way for a new boss to come in to persuade investors to back the bank's latest cash call of 5 billion-euro ($5.6 billion). (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
