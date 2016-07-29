U.S. private equities behind UBS-Passera plan for Monte dei Paschi-source

MILAN, July 29 Veteran Italian banker Corrado
Passera is presenting to the board of Monte dei Paschi
an alternative rescue plan which is backed by some U.S. private
equity funds and sponsored by Swiss bank UBS, a source
close to the matter said.
The board of the Tuscan bank met on Friday to approve
first-half results and a rescue plan that envisages a 5 billion
euro ($5.6 billion) share issue as well as a 10 billion euro
sale of loans the bank granted to borrowers now deemed
insolvent.
In a surprise statement on Thursday night, Monte dei Paschi
said it had received two letters from UBS and former Italian
Industry Minister Corrado Passera, without disclosing details
about their content.
The source said the alternative plan envisaged a 2.5-3.0
billion euro cash call and the voluntary partial conversion of
some of the bank's subordinated bonds into equity.
The new proposal includes the bad loan sale to Italian bank
rescue fund Atlante, like the bank's own rescue plan.
Similarly, it also requires the European Central Bank to
exempt Monte dei Paschi from having to revise its internal risk
models following the bad loan sale, the source said. A revision
would have a negative impact on capital.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za, editing by
Emilio Parodi)