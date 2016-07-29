Monte dei Paschi close to finalising cash call guarantors - source

MILAN, July 29 Monte dei Paschi is
close to finalising a consortium of eight banks to guarantee a 5
billion euro ($5.55 billion) cash call the lender plans to carry
out to strengthen its balance sheet, a source close to the
matter said.
Beyond global coordinators JP Morgan and Mediobanca
, the consortium is expected to include Goldman Sachs
, Santander, Citi, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and BOFA Merrill Lynch.
The source said the banks had given a preliminary nod to
underwriting the cash call but each would need to take a formal
decision to meet internal procedures.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citi declined to comment,
Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Santander were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak,
additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Angus Berwick, Valentina
Za; editing by Emilio Parodi)