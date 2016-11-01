UPDATE 2-Italian banker drops rival rescue plan for Monte dei Paschi

* Former minister Passera abandons Monte dei Paschi rescue
* Leaves JP Morgan plan as only solution on offer
* Monte Paschi says Passera's claims groundless
* Scheme tests Italy's ability to clean up bank balance
sheets
(Adds Monte dei Paschi statement)
By Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 1 Veteran Italian banker and former
industry minister Corrado Passera withdrew his rescue plan for
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Tuesday, accusing
the bank of obstruction and ignoring the interests of its own
shareholders.
Passera's withdrawal leaves Monte dei Paschi, the country's
weakest major lender, tied to a plan drawn up and backed by
investment bank JP Morgan to sell some 28 billion euros ($31
billion) in bad loans and raise 5 billion euros in new capital.
"Ours was a serious proposal to turn around and relaunch the
bank that would have given a key role to current shareholders,"
Passera said in a letter to the bank which was released to
media.
"We were denied the minimum conditions for proceeding."
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it regretted Passera's
decision but added the claims he made were groundless and
incompatible with the bank's duty to guarantee all investors a
level playing field as regards data access.
Banking analysts say the 544-year-old Tuscan bank, the
world's oldest lender, faces an uphill struggle to convince
investors to back its third recapitalisation in as many years,
especially at a time of political uncertainty.
Monte dei Paschi wants to complete the 5 billion-euro cash
call by the end of December, an ambitious target given that
Italians are to vote on Dec. 4 in a constitutional referendum
which could unseat the government and sour market sentiment.
The attempted turnaround of Monte dei Paschi is the first
big test of a state-backed campaign to steady Italy's banking
sector and clean up 360 billion euros in problem loans.
Monte dei Paschi, which fared the worst in European stress
tests earlier this year, needs to strengthen its balance sheet
by year-end to meet a request by the European Central Bank and
avoid the risk of being wound down.
INVESTORS FOUND
Passera said in his letter that he had assembled investors
willing to invest around 2 billion euros in the bank. He did not
name the investors, saying he had been prepared to identify them
if Monte dei Paschi signed a confidentiality pact.
But a spokesman for Passera said the bank had asked for so
many restrictions to be included in the pact they had not got
round to signing it.
Monte dei Paschi had also failed so far to send him
information that should have been available to all potential
investors, Passera added.
The Tuscan bank said Passera's proposal was non-binding, had
been put together for investors who had not been named and was
not yet "solidified".
Passera, a former industry minister and one-time head of
Intesa Sanpaolo, devised his capital-boosting plan as
an alternative to the JP Morgan one, which was presented last
week by Monte dei Paschi's new CEO, Marco Morelli.
Passera's plan revolved around anchor investors and a
separate rights issue.
Monte dei Paschi's volatile shares were up 0.4 percent on
Tuesday but the bank has a market value of only around 715
million euros.
On Tuesday Corriere della Sera said the Italian government
had examined a contingency plan in case the bank failed to raise
the 5 billion euros in capital.
The government is considering a state guarantee for the cash
call and a compulsory conversion of bonds into shares by
institutional investors, the paper said. Any such scheme would
need the approval of the European Union.
($1 = 0.9095 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Keith
Weir and Alexandra Hudson)