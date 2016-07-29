Monte dei Paschi set to reject UBS-Passera rescue plan - sources

MILAN, July 29 The board of Italy's Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena is set to reject an alternative
rescue plan for the troubled lender put forward by veteran
Italian banker Corrado Passera and sponsored by UBS, two sources
close to the situation said.
"The discussion is still ongoing, but the board is set to
reject the proposal," one of the sources said.
The board of the Tuscan bank was meeting on Friday to
approve first-half results and its own rescue plan that
envisages a 5 billion euro ($5.56 billion) share issue as well
as a 10 billion euro sale of loans the bank granted to borrowers
and now deemed insolvent.
A source told Reuters earlier that the alternative plan
envisaged a 2.5-3.0 billion euro cash call and the voluntary
partial conversion of some of the bank's subordinated bonds into
equity and was backed by some U.S. private equity
funds.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak)