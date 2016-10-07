Former Italy minister readying plan for Monte dei Paschi-sources

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON Oct 7 A former Italian industry minister is preparing an alternative rescue plan for bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena amid signs that an existing 5-billion euro ($5.6 billion)recapitalisation arranged by JP Morgan is failing to draw investor support, three sources familiar to the matter said.
Corrado Passera, who also previously served as chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, is working with a series of private equity firms including U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus on a plan that includes a reserved capital increase of between 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros, the sources said.
Two of the sources said none of the funds approached by Passera had committed to backing the fundraising.
"They are just open to the idea of doing a deal subject to due diligence," one source said. Another source said no deal was imminent. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: