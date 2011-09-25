Regulators not swayed by bank capital complaints

* Industry opposes capital charge for biggest banks
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Global banks aggressive
push to scale back or postpone new capital rules for the
world's largest banks is being met with little sympathy from
international regulators who are set to finalize these
standards in the coming weeks.
At events across Washington this weekend, set to coincide
with meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank, several regulators made clear they believe higher capital
standards for large banks are key to making the financial
system more stable.
Many regulators sought to push back against specific
arguments being put forward by banks.
For instance, banks and their lobbying groups contend the
capital standards, agreed to as part of the Basel III
agreement, will cause banks to lend less and hurt the economy
at a time when recession worries are troubling world
markets.
"While the worsening global economic outlook has
implications for bank performance, it does not provide a
rationale for delaying the implementation of Basel III," Bank
of Canada Governor Mark Carney told the annual meeting of the
Institute of International Finance (IIF), a bank lobbying
group, on Sunday.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley made
clear he is unmoved by the argument that it is difficult to
determine all the banks that are systemically important, or
SIFI's, and who would have to meet the additional capital
surcharge.
"I appreciate that it is impossible to calibrate 'SIFIness'
precisely, but this is not a valid argument for no surcharge,"
Dudley said at an event sponsored by the Bretton Woods
Committee on Sept. 23.
"The logic behind the SIFI surcharge is that the failure of
a systemically important institution would generate a very
large shock to the rest of the financial system," Dudley added.
"As a consequence, it makes sense to require higher capital for
such firms to reduce their probability of failure."
At issue is the new capital requirements set out in the
Basel III international regulatory agreement.
The agreement, which is to be phased in from 2013 through
2019, will require banks to maintain top-quality capital equal
to 7 percent of their risk-bearing assets.
Banks have mostly agreed this minimum level is necessary.
On top of that, however, global "systemic" banks may have
to hold up to an additional 2.5 percent buffer, which will
impact about 28 of the world's biggest banks.
This provision is likely to hit banks like JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
has been the source of much consternation in the banking
industry.
The Basel Committee of global regulators is due to finalize
plans Tuesday and Wednesday for the surcharge on large banks,
which will be phased in between 2016 and 2018.
The heads of the Group of 20 leading and emerging economies
are expected to give final approval to the rules in November
and then it will be up to each country to implement them.
Banks have also complained that countries will implement
the standards differently creating a competitive advantage for
some banks.
"It is essential that the Basel agreements involving global
and regional banks be applied in all major jurisdictions at the
same time," Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann said at an IIF
news conference on Sunday. "Right now, all the indications show
that this is not the case."
Regulators said they will work to make sure the rules are
enforced evenly but also said banks need to embrace the new
standards and start working to adopt them.
"This thing will have to be done," Stefan Ingves, governor
of Sveriges Riksbank and chairman of the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision, said at the Sept. 23 Bretton Woods event.
