German government is not considering eurobonds, spokesman says

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
BERLIN, Sept 3 The German government is not considering common euro zone bonds, a spokesman said on Wednesday after the head of Commerzbank said such bonds would "permanently establish the euro as a globally important currency" and ensure European competitiveness.
"For us, the issue of eurobonds is not up for debate; the German government's basic position has not changed on this in any way," Steffen Seibert said at a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange