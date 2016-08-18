German Bund futures soar as U.S. rate hike expectations recede

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 18 German bund futures rose
sharply in early trading on Thursday after an overnight release
of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting
appeared to put a damper on rate hike expectations.
The futures contract hit a high of 167.42 before receding
slightly to 167.37, up 42 ticks on the day, by 0615 GMT,
following a drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to
1.54 percent, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close,
according to Reuters data.
German 10-year yields were down 3 bps at minus
0.08 percent.
"The market is taking the Fed minutes as very dovish so
Treasuries are rallying, the dollar is falling and this is
positive for Bund futures," said Commerzbank analyst Christoph
Rieger.
"I doubt, however, if this is the message to be taken from
the Fed minutes, but the market certainly seems to be reading it
that way," he said.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks turned positive and the dollar
edged lower after the minutes.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)