German Bund futures soar as U.S. rate hike expectations recede

LONDON Aug 18 German bund futures rose sharply in early trading on Thursday after an overnight release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting appeared to put a damper on rate hike expectations.

The futures contract hit a high of 167.42 before receding slightly to 167.37, up 42 ticks on the day, by 0615 GMT, following a drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to 1.54 percent, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, according to Reuters data.

German 10-year yields were down 3 bps at minus 0.08 percent.

"The market is taking the Fed minutes as very dovish so Treasuries are rallying, the dollar is falling and this is positive for Bund futures," said Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger.

"I doubt, however, if this is the message to be taken from the Fed minutes, but the market certainly seems to be reading it that way," he said.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks turned positive and the dollar edged lower after the minutes.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)