INVESTMENT FOCUS-What if the euro imploded? Six trade ideas

* French bank stocks vs bond spreads reut.rs/2m2LFmY
By John Geddie and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 3 Frexit, Grexit or jitters about
Quitaly - existential threats to the euro are remote but
investors are still looking for clever ways to protect
themselves against the risk of a euro dropout.
Pricing in arcane reaches of bond markets and elsewhere
shows investors are not taking chances.
Headlines have focused on France, where far-right candidate
Marine Le Pen has promised to take France out of the euro zone
in the event she surprises and wins the presidential election.
Kokou Agbo Bloua, global head of flow strategy and solutions
at Societe Generale in London said there had been a "huge
increase" from clients in ways to protect against political risk
ahead of the French elections.
There are also renewed worries that the Greek crisis is
about to rise up again and that Italy could see anti-euro
politicians come to the fore in the next few years.
But traditional havens against such risk -- German bonds or
the Swiss franc -- are already expensive, forcing investors to
consider more inventive hedging alternatives. Here are a few:
1. Buy bonds linked to French inflation
A senior bonds trader at one of the world's biggest
investment banks said he was advising clients to buy bonds
linked to domestic inflation in countries seen at risk of
leaving the euro zone.
If a country like France abandoned the euro, its new
currency would probably devalue, he said, asking not to be
named. That would boost consumer prices and, with that, returns
on bonds linked to inflation.
2. Check your CACs and your CDS.
As most French government bonds are governed by national
law, redenomination should not trigger a default. However, many
investors remain fixated on the details of bond contracts.
Strategists at ABN AMRO said bonds with collective action
clauses (CACs), which require a super-majority of investors to
approve any changes to the debt, are in demand. CACs were
inserted into all euro zone government bonds from 2013.
Such bonds have been outperforming others since last autumn,
senior rates strategist Kim Liu said.
Similar price performances have appeared in the credit
default swaps (CDS) market, where investors buy insurance
against a country defaulting on its debt. CDS contracts drawn up
since 2014 are seen as more likely to pay out in the event of
redenomination than older ones.
3. Calendar spreads around French elections
One favoured strategy is playing calendar spreads in the
options market. This involves selling shorter-dated puts
expiring in March or April, and buying longer-dated puts
expiring in May and June.
A put option gives the option-holder the right, but not the
obligation, to sell the underlying asset at a specified time in
the future. The calendar-spread strategy effectively offers the
investor protection around the election.
"Clients are doing this on French government bonds, the
euro, and in credit," , Societe Generale's Agbo Bloua said.
4. Buy euro and Swiss franc volatility
According to think tank World Economics, the euro is 6
percent overvalued for France, so a "Frexit" would probably
trigger an initial depreciation.
A favoured hedge among currency traders is to buy
euro/dollar implied volatility via options protecting them
against big price swings around the vote. Three-month implied
volatility rose to match its highest levels since the aftermath
of the Brexit vote in late February, as demand
increased.
Three-month implied volatility on the euro against the Swiss
franc also jumped to its highest levels since Brexit last month
, betraying some nervousness that the Swiss National
Bank might not be able to prevent the franc from appreciating.
5. Buy Danish crowns
Currency traders are also seeking shelter in less
traditional places, with Denmark -- among a handful of countries
with a triple-A credit rating, and with a large surplus in its
balance of payments -- seen as providing a safe alternative.
Denmark's central bank was forced last month to defend its
currency peg against the euro with the biggest intervention
since Brexit, as investors the crown to an eight-month high
.
6. Buy long-dated puts on bank shares
Since the euro zone debt crisis, shares of the region's
banks have become the instruments of choice for equity investors
to express a macro view on the broader market.
Banks in Europe, which account for a much greater proportion
of lending activity than their U.S. peers, are closely linked to
the economic cycle. Shares are large and liquid enough to trade
in and out of easily.
In both of last year's major political events in Europe --
the Brexit vote and the Italian referendum -- bank stocks were
the most heavily traded and most volatile.
With global equity markets rallying to new highs and
measures of volatility near record lows, options are cheaply
priced. For investors looking to hedge against break-up risks,
writing long-dated puts on euro zone banking shares could
provide protection.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Jamie McGeever, Jemima Kelly and
Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and
Patrick Graham; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and)