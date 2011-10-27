REFILE-WRAPUP 5-Markets cheer euro deal but questions remain

(Refiles to fix link to related stories)
By Luke Baker and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Oct 27The euro and stocks rallied on
Thursday after European leaders struck a deal to provide debt
relief for Greece, but analysts warned the plan would fail to
halt the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis unless crucial
details were resolved soon.
After a summit in Brussels, governments announced an
agreement under which private banks and insurers would accept 50
percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to
reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.
Reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed
negotiations between bankers, heads of state and the IMF, the
deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks
and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to give it firepower of 1.0
trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
European stocks surged to a 12-week high and the euro shot
above $1.40 to reach its top level against the dollar in seven
weeks following the deal, which had appeared at risk due to deep
differences between Berlin and Paris.
But economists noted that key aspects of the deal, including
the mechanics of boosting the EFSF and providing Greek debt
relief, would take weeks to pin down, meaning the plan could
still unravel over the details.
"There is plenty of room to doubt whether each of the key
aspects of the package will deliver within its own space," said
Malcolm Barr, an economist at J.P. Morgan. "The hope of EU
policy makers is that the whole will be perceived as more than
the sum of its rather questionable parts."
Three months ago, euro zone leaders unveiled another
agreement that was meant to draw a line under the debt woes that
threaten to tear apart the 12-year old currency bloc. But they
realised within weeks that it was inadequate given the depth of
Greece's economic problems and the vulnerability of their banks.
The new deal aims to address these holes.
"ABSOLUTELY SUSTAINABLE"
Under it, the private sector agreed to voluntarily accept a
nominal 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce
Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros, cutting its debts to
120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020, from 160
percent now.
The euro zone will offer "credit enhancements" or sweeteners
to the private sector totalling 30 billion euros. The aim is to
complete negotiations on the package by the end of the year, so
Greece has a full, second financial aid programme in place
before 2012.
The value of that package, EU sources said, would be 130
billion euros -- up from 109 billion euros in the July deal.
"The debt is absolutely sustainable now," Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou said in Brussels after the deal was
struck. "Greece can settle its accounts from the past now, once
and for all."
A top lawyer for the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association said that because banks had agreed to accept the
losses, the deal was unlikely to trigger a "credit event" in
which default insurance contracts would be paid out.
In a bid to convince markets that they can prevent larger
countries like Italy and Spain from being swept up by the
crisis, euro zone leaders also agreed to scale up the EFSF, the
440 billion euro bailout fund that they have already used to
provide help to Ireland, Portugal and Greece.
Around 250 billion euro remaining in the fund will be
leveraged 4-5 times, producing a headline figure of around 1.0
trillion euros, which will be deployed in a variety of ways.
The EFSF will be leveraged in two ways, either by offering
insurance, or first-loss guarantees, to purchasers of euro zone
debt in the primary market, or via a special purpose investment
vehicle that will be set up in the coming weeks and which is
aimed at attracting investment from China and Brazil.
The methods could be combined, giving the EFSF greater
flexibility, the euro zone leaders said.
But EU finance ministers are not expected to agree on the
nitty-gritty elements of how the scaled up EFSF will work until
some time in November, with the exact date not fixed.
There is also concern about Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's commitment to implementing reforms seen as crucial
for restoring confidence in the bloc's third largest economy.
Dogged by scandals, Berlusconi has promised to raise the
retirement age to 67 by 2026 and attempt other reforms, but the
EU is reserving judgement.
SARKOZY TO TALK TO HU
Japan and Canada welcomed the euro zone agreement. China's
official Xinhua news agency said the outcome was "positive but
filled with difficulties".
A spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry confirmed that
President Hu Jintao would speak with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy by phone later. An EU source told Reuters the
conversation would centre on Beijing's possible participation in
the bailout fund.
Beijing has so far been a big buyer of bonds issued by the
EFSF, which is triple-A rated by credit agencies.
As with the July 21 agreement, the concern is that
Thursday's deal will only work if the fine print can be promptly
agreed with the private sector, represented by the Institute of
International Finance (IIF).
Charles Dallara, the managing director of the IIF, said
those he represented were committed to making the deal work.
"We believe (bank take-up) is likely to be very, very high,"
Dallara said on Thursday. "All parties recognised not only that
the future of Greece but also the future of Europe and the
future of the world economy was at stake."
Josef Ackermann, chairman of the IIF and CEO of Germany's
largest bank Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), described it as an
"acceptable compromise".
Alongside the hit to the private sector, euro zone leaders
agreed the banking sector needs recapitalising to the tune of
around 106 billion euros.
German sources told Reuters that four German lenders --
NordLB , LBBW , Commerzbank and
Deutsche Bank -- would be asked to shore up their capital.
Three leading French banks ruled out the need
for government help in meeting tougher capital requirements.
"While the headlines look good, the devil is in the
details," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Swisse
in Sydney. "We don't actually know how they are planning to
increase the bail-out fund size from 440 billion euros to a
trillion. On top of that, there are some questions as to whether
one trillion euros in itself is enough."
There were corporate doubters, too. Oil giant Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) said it planned to curb its investments in the
European Union in future due to doubts about the bloc's chances
of recovering from the crisis.
"Europe's macroeconomic position can only recover and the
sovereign debt crisis can only be addressed through underlying
economic growth," Simon Henry, chief financial officer, told
reporters on a conference call on Thursday.
"We do not see the European Union creating the conditions
for that, in fact quite the opposite," he said.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer, Jan Strupczewski, Yann
Le Guernigou, David Brunnstrom, Robin Emmott, Harry Papachristou
and John O'Donnell in Brussels, Annika Breidthardt and Sarah
Marsh in Berlin, Daniel Flynn in Athens, Barry Moody in Rome,
Tom Bergin in London; Writing by Noah Barkin, Luke Baker and
Mike Peacock; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)