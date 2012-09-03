版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 3日 星期一 21:29 BJT

German court will not block ESM, fiscal compact - Schaeuble

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure that the country's Constitutional Court next week would not block treaties establishing a permanent ESM bailout fund and strong budgetary regulations in Europe.

"The Constitutional Court in Germany will not block, I am sure, the treaties of the fiscal compact and the ESM," Schaeuble told a conference at the European parliament in Strasbourg.

He said the German government had carefully reviewed the treaties and could find nothing in contravention of the German constitution. The court, in the the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, is due to deliver its ruling on Sept. 12, with most legal experts considering an outright blocking of the treaties unlikely.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐