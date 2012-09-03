UPDATE 1-German FinMin 'sure' court won't block ESM fund

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 3 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure the
country's Constitutional Court would not next week block
treaties establishing a permanent bailout fund and strong
budgetary regulations in Europe.
A negative ruling on Sept. 12 by the court in Karlsruhe on
whether the ESM fund can go ahead risks plunging the 17-nation
single currency zone into turmoil and fuelling panic on bond
markets by raising doubt over bailouts of debt-laden southern
states.
"The Constitutional Court in Germany will not block, I am
sure, the treaties of the fiscal compact and the ESM," Schaeuble
told a conference at the European parliament in Strasbourg, in
an unusually direct comment on the pending verdict.
"We have examined this carefully and I can't see any, any
problem with our German constitution."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government typically
avoids commenting on the deliberations of the court, one of
Germany's must respected institutions.
The German finance minister, however, noted that the court
had never before struck down a European treaty: "And I am sure
it will not happen this time."
Most legal experts consider it unlikely the court's eight
judges would block the treaties outright.
However, they suggest the court may demand more
parliamentary consultation before Germany agrees to any further
European integration, or signal that the process has gone as far
as can be permitted without rewriting Germany's basic law.
The ESM was meant to succeed the existing temporary European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) from July, erecting a
700-billion-euro firewall to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
But Karlsruhe threw a spanner in the works by deciding in
mid-July to take two months to look into complaints over the
constitutionality of the ESM, as well as a European fiscal pact
that gives EU institutions intrusive powers to enforce the
currency area's budget rules.
That left the fate of the new rescue fund in limbo. Without
ratification by the biggest economy it cannot go into force,
leaving euro zone with just 150 billion euros left in the EFSF.
The ruling comes amid the backdrop of deliberations at the
European Central Bank (ECB) on the conditions under which it
might intervene to cap Spanish and Italian borrowing costs -
expected to be conditional on the ESM being deployed. ECB
President Mario Draghi is expected to outline these this week.
The German minister said that further bold steps towards
budgetary union would be needed in Europe and he said this would
be best accomplished via treaty change, which would require the
support of all 27-members of the European Union.
He said that France and Germany were broadly in agreement on
this - despite reticence in Paris about handing too much
sovereignty to Brussels. The risk, he said, was that non-euro
zone member states would oppose it.
"We have to ask our British friends not to block this," he
said.
With growing popular distrust of European integration
fuelled by the euro zone crisis, Schaeuble said that political
reforms were needed to increase democratic accountability. He
suggested a directly elected European president and second
chamber of the European parliament.
He reiterated that the euro zone's economic problems would
not be resolved by the monetary policy actions of the European
Central Bank. He urged troubled member states instead to press
ahead with economic reforms to improve competitiveness.